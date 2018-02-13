SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies and San Diego Unified School Police arrested a man Tuesday after a pursuit that led to a lockdown at three schools.

A deputy from the Lemon Grove substation said he tried to pull over the man for speeding on SR-94 but the man took off. The chase went down the freeway to Euclid Ave., where the man crashed into some brush ran away.

Deputies chased the man to the campus of Gompers Preparatory Academy, on 47th St. near Market in Central San Diego. No streets were closed.

The suspect, Raheem Jackson, was caught after about half an hour later in a bathroom at Gompers Park. Deputies did not indicate whether the man was armed.

Gompers Prep, Horton Elementary, and Millennial Tech Middle School were locked down during the search for Jackson. The students, who are in grades 6 through 12, stayed inside their classrooms. The school day ended at 3 p.m.

The Gompers Prep website indicated all students and staff members were safe and asked parents not to come to campus.