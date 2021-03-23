Two elderly people stabbed to death in their LA home, incident caught on Zoom

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were found stabbed to death at a home in the Los Angeles area. Part of the incident was witnessed by someone on the other end of a Zoom call -- who then called the police.

A person of interest has been detained.

Police arrived to find a man's body outside the house and a woman's body inside. Both people were in their 60's.

As they were investigating a man arrived and said he lived there. Police detained him as a person of interest but are not calling him a suspect.

"The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house. That alerted her and then the suspect went inside and attacked her," explained Lt. Barry Hall with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Said neighbor Darlene Thomas: "That's a very final act, to take someone's life and I'm sorry for the family. That's not good. That's not good."

Police have not released a motive. There is also no official word on the relationship between the man, woman, and the person of the interest.