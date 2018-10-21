Two critically injured in boat fire off San Diego coast

Betsy Littrell
12:39 AM, Oct 21, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least two people suffered major burns in a boat fire off the coast of San Diego late Saturday night, according to Coast Guard officials.

Two patients were critically injured and were flown from the boat by helicopter and have been transported to the hospital. 

The total number of patients at this time is unknown. The rest are expected to be brought to the shore by boat. 

The circumstances of the fire and the type of boat are unclear at this time.

This is a breaking news story. 10News will update as details become available.

