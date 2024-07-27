Watch Now
Two arrested on gun, narcotics charges in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men are in custody Saturday after San Diego County Sheriff's deputies arrested them on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm and narcotics in San Marcos.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station noticed what they deemed a suspicious vehicle at 202 South Rancho Santa Fe Road. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded, privately manufactured weapon, also commonly known as a "ghost gun," was located along with 48 rounds of 9mm ammunition, said Sgt. Alex Brust.

Deputies also located a large variety of illegal controlled substances, which included cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl pills, and psilocybin mushrooms and arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Justin Gioia, 25, Nathaniel Brown, 36, and a 17-year-old teenage girl for various drug sales and firearms charges, Brust said.

Ghost guns do not have a serial number or other identifiable markings and unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer lack a serial number, which makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owners or makers, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts, authorities said.

Gioia and Brown were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Brust said. The teen was later released to her parents.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
