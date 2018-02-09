San Diego twin sisters give birth to babies hours apart

Amanda Brandeis
5:03 PM, Feb 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dontee

Contributed
Angel

Contributed
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On the same day and in the same hospital, twin sisters from San Diego delivered their babies four hours apart.

Larisha West and Sanisha Johnson say it wasn't planned but they're excited it happened.

It's the third time they've been pregnant together, but the first time their babies will share a birthday. 

The first time their babies were born two months apart and the second time eight months apart. 

"Everything we do is always together, it's just special," said Johnson.

Baby Angel was born at 6 lb, 8 oz and Dontee 8 lb, 6 oz. The babies were born Feb. 7 at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

