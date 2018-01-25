Tuberculosis cases reported at Central San Diego and Spring Valley schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two new cases of tuberculosis were reported Thursday at Crawford High School in El Cerrito and Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, prompting San Diego County health officials to issue a warning.

Students and staff members at Crawford High may have been exposed to TB between Sept. 17 and Jan. 5.

The Steele Canyon campus community may have been exposed between Oct. 27 and Dec. 21.

Free testing will take place at both schools.

“TB can be treated and cured with medication,” said Susannah Graves, M.D., M.P.H., TB Control Branch chief. “That is why it’s important to get tested if you have been exposed.”

The symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss. Most people who are exposed to the disease do not develop it, according to health officials.

For more information on this potential exposure, call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.