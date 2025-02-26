TSA stops letting undocumented immigrants fly without valid ID

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At this time last year, Terminal 2 of the San Diego International Airport was filled with asylum seekers. They'd be there for hours — sometimes days, sleeping on these floors while waiting to fly to their sponsor family. Using the CBP One App — they could get through TSA without a government-issued ID.

Everything I just described is no longer the case: that part of the airport is now empty.

The Trump Administration not only cracking down on undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. but also traveling domestically without a valid ID. On Monday, TSA posted to X, announcing that it will no longer allow undocumented immigrants to use the CBP One app to board domestic flights. The one exception is when they're traveling for self-deportation.

"If you want to board a flight, it's going to be out of the U.S., it's not to move around freely," said Jacob Sapochnick with Sapochnick Law Center. "They want to make the lives of undocumented migrants more complicated, obviously."

"It's going to cause a lot of heartache and hardship for asylum seekers," said Immigration Attorney Margaret Cargioli.

Immigrant Defenders Law Center was one of many organizations that used to help undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers fly out of San Diego. Now, Cargioli says those people will have to drive.

"This is going to put a burden on border cities that will now have to find alternate ways to help people transit to their destination cities," Cargioli said.

To keep track of government changes, I've had the CBP One app on my phone. When I checked it on Tuesday, it required an update and is now called CBP Go. The app has completely changed: and has zero features meant to support undocumented communities. The Trump administration has not clarified if there is a different way for people to fly domestically without valid ID. We've reached out to TSA to ask about this, but have not heard back yet.