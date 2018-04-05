Trump signs memo sending National Guard to secure border

KGTV - The President is moving forward in sending National Guard troops to the border.

The move comes after President Trump spent the last few days harping on border security

The memorandum gives military leaders a 30-day deadline to get a plan together but calls for the immediate mobilization of National Guard personnel to the southern border of the United States.

The two-page document does not include specific deployment size, location, duration or cost as those details are still being worked out by the Federal government.

“We do hope the employment begins immediately,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, “we’ve been very specific state by state, locale by locale of what CBP believes they need and we’ll work with the governors to see what they need.“

California Governor Jerry Brown is the only governor to not lend support to the measure yet.

President Bush deployed more than 6,000 troops to assist border agents in Operation Phalanx in 2006 and President Obama sent 1,200 troops to the border in a similar operation in 2010.