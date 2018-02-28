'Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction' class being taught SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - "Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction?" That's the title of a course offered by the San Diego State University College of Extended Studies.

As you might expect, the course title has drawn attention.

Some conservative groups at SDSU say it’s part of a liberal bias on college campuses - while the University says, the class isn’t about getting the president out of office. The University also stresses, this course is not paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Republicans on campus say - the funding isn't the issue.

“It’s clear what the target message of this course is to me," said Brandon Jones, the chairman of the college republicans at SDSU.

He says when he got the email, he was right away troubled by the class description.

"There’s a clear liberal bias that’s happening all across our nation when it comes to college campuses," Jones said.

Here's the course description for CJ 0596.01:

Focus will be on the two constitutional grounds: impeachment and removal (25th Amendment), and the possible charges of the independent counsel, the powers of the president, a history of the creation of that office and the comparison of divine right and rule of law leadership, presidential impeachments, including Nixon's de facto impeachment, practically limitless grounds for impeachment, presidential immunity from indictment, and grounds for impeachment, removal, or indictment covering: conflict of interests, foreign emoluments, climate change, racism, religious bias, improper influence, nepotism, and a host of crimes, including conspiracy, false statements, and obstruction of justice.

An article about the class - co-authored by Jones - is gaining national attention.

"The required text for the course is Allan Lichtman's 'The Case for Impeachment,' a book published in response to Donald Trump’s election that advocates for the President’s removal from office," conservative news website Campus Reform wrote in it's article about the class.

10News first heard of the course on Campus Reform's website. In their article, the news organization writes, "San Diego State University is offering a one-credit course next month dedicated exclusively to the topic of removing Donald Trump from office."

Jones says that sentiment becomes even more evident when looking at the course’s one required textbook - "The Case for Impeachment" by Allan Lichtman.

We asked SDSU what they thought of the liberal accusations.

"The course presents an overall framework of impeachment, removal, or criminal investigation of a president and rather than focusing on president trump, reviews all 19 impeachments in U.S. History," the school said in a statement to 10News.

Here is the University's full statement:

"The course 'Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction?' is offered through San Diego State University’s College of Extended Studies and taught by a long-time SDSU faculty member. The course presents an overall framework of impeachment, removal, or criminal investigation of a president and rather than focusing on President Trump, reviews all 19 impeachments in U.S. history.

The one-unit, weekend class is not a requirement for graduation and is not paid for by state funds."