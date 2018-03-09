Truck hits pole, overturns on El Cajon street

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was hurt after the truck he was driving crashed into a cable pole and overturned at an El Cajon intersection.



The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Chase Avenue, near Avocado Avenue, according to police.



10News learned the truck collided with another vehicle, causing it to crash into a pole and overturn. The truck came to rest on its roof, but also brought cable lines down onto the street.



The driver, the truck's lone occupant, suffered what appeared to be minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.



Due to the crash, the intersection of Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue was shut down. Police diverted westbound traffic on Chase Avenue onto Mollison Avenue.



