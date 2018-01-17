Truck becomes stuck in sinkhole that forms on National City street; water floods nearby homes

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A large sinkhole formed on a National City street Wednesday morning, swallowing up a pickup truck and sending water gushing into nearby homes.



The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Delta Street, near Scott Drive.



The cause of the sinkhole is unknown, but authorities worked to help residents from homes immediately affected by the gushing water.







10News learned about 4 inches of water had entered one resident's home.







The truck struck in the sinkhole is believed to be empty.



Authorities have closed the entire 4500 block of Delta Street due to the repair efforts.



Water service to the area was turned off shortly after 7 a.m.