Trial begins for woman accused of hitting pedestrian, driving with his body in windshield

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and continuing to drive with his body lodged in the windshield of her vehicle.



Authorities said Esteysi “Stacy” Sanchez was driving home from a hotel in the early morning hours of June 27, 2016, when she allegedly struck 69-year-old Jack Ray Tenhulzen as he walked across the street in the 4000 block of Mission Avenue in Oceanside.



According to authorities, Tenhulzen’s body went partially through the windshield of Sanchez’s car, but she kept driving until reaching her home.



Sanchez was eventually arrested at her home, and she had shards of glass in her hair when taken into custody. Authorities said her blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit about two hours after the collision.



Tenhulzen, who lost one of his legs in the crash, was declared dead at the scene.



Sanchez, who faces a murder charge, faces up to 15 years to life in prison if convicted.