Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites

BALTIMORE — If you’re flying somewhere for the holidays or looking to book a vacation, research the travel website before choosing the one with the best deal.

Earlier this year, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert after receiving reports from travelers who booked airline tickets on fake websites.

According to the warning, travelers come across what seems like a great deal with a major airline. After they book the flight, either through the website or by calling a customer support number, they receive a call from the company saying there's been a sudden price increase or an extra charge to finalize your booking. The price increase is reportedly a way to get more money out of victims.

When booking travel over the holidays, consumers should research companies before making any purchases. Make sure the company provides a working customer service phone number and has a legitimate business address.

Travelers should also use a credit card for online purchases.

Click here for additional information on how to avoid travel scams.