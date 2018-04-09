Transplant recipients fight organ shortage with Lifesharing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Too many people are on the waiting list for a second chance at life.

San Diego's organ donation group, Lifesharing, says the city and country are facing an organ shortage. In San Diego alone more than 2,000 people are on the waiting list.

"There's never going to be enough organs but more people need to talk about organ donation so there can be more organs," said Lisa Stocks, Lifesharing Executive Director.

On Friday, transplant recipients gathered to raise awareness about the issue and celebrate their new birthdays made possible because of organ donation.

People can register to become donors on the Lifesharing website or at the DMV.

You can also become a living donor by giving someone one of your kidneys.