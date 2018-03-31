Transplant journey taking San Diego family across country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego family is preparing to uproot their lives and move across the country so their 2-year-old son can get a life-altering liver transplant.

After Gavin was born, Kendra and Vince Giacalone waited nearly two years for answers on what was wrong with their son.

Eventually, through exome sequencing, they learned Gavin had a rare genetic disorder: GM3 Synthase Deficiency. He's missing an enzyme which helps with brain development.

The family read online there was no treatment or medicine for their son but they refused to give up.

After connecting with specialists they are now hopeful a liver transplant from Kendra's sister will replace the enzyme Gavin is missing.

The family will move to Pittsburg for several months while Gavin gets the transplant.

All transplant costs are being covered by the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA).

The family is trying to raise $75,000 for COTA in Gavin's name - 100 percent of donations will go to Gavin.

You can also follow Gavin's Rare Journey on Facebook.