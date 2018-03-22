(KGTV) - It’s the beginning of the end for beloved toy company Toys “R” Us.



One week after announcing it would be closing all of its stores for good, Toys “R” Us will be holding liquidation sales across the country, including at its San Diego County locations.



The sales were expected to begin March 22, but a company spokesperson told 10News that the sales were delayed and would likely begin Friday.



Prices are expected to be slashed on everything from toys to baby clothing, to electronics and bicycles. The great deals do come with one caveat: All sales will be final.



Shoppers can always compare prices on apps like RedLaser to see if those in-store deals are worth it or cheaper at another store.



As for gift cards, customers can continue to use them until April 15, but coupons will not be honored as the sales go on.



The liquidation sales are expected to be in-store only, but some consumer experts believe the sales will eventually make their way onto the Toys “R” Us website.



Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us locations in San Diego:



-- Chula Vista (1008a Industrial Blvd.)

-- Escondido (1240 Auto Parkway South)

-- La Mesa (8790 Grossmont Blvd.)

-- National City (1100 E. 30th St.)

-- Oceanside (2425 Vista Way)

-- San Diego (4345 Camino De La Plaza at Las Americas Outlet)

-- Babies "R" Us Chula Vista (1860 Main Court)

-- Babies "R" Us La Mesa (8165 Fletcher Parkway)