HOLLYWOOD - JULY 27: Fans line up in the parking lot to attend a signing for Comedian Dane Cook's new CD/DVD "Retaliation" at Tower Records on July 27, 2005 in Hollywood California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 10: Tower Records founder Russ Solomon arrives at the Warner Music Group 2008 GRAMMY Awards after party held at Vibiana on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
The founder of Tower Records died Sunday while drinking whiskey and watching the Oscars, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Russ Solomon ran the music store chain until it went bankrupt in 2006.
At its height, Tower Records operated in 20 countries. The Tokyo branch was once the world’s largest music store.
Solomon’s son believes his father died of a heart attack, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Solomon was 92 years old.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.