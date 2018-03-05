The founder of Tower Records died Sunday while drinking whiskey and watching the Oscars, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Russ Solomon ran the music store chain until it went bankrupt in 2006.

At its height, Tower Records operated in 20 countries. The Tokyo branch was once the world’s largest music store.

Solomon’s son believes his father died of a heart attack, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Solomon was 92 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.