To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants

Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 01:01:28-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may turn to fossil fuels to avoid blackouts during hot weather that strains the electric grid.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation that gives the state broad power to buy energy in extreme situations.

The Department of Water Resources would be allowed to purchase diesel-fueled generators and possibly buy from gas-fired power plants that are slated for closure in 2023.

It could also build new energy storage and zero-emission fuel projects without getting approval from the state's major environmental review law.

The proposal also aims to speed up building of solar and wind farms and storage systems by bypassing local approval.

