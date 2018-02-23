Ticks found on Sorrento Valley trail test positive for rabbit fever

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County Vector Control officials reported new signs Friday of the potentially dangerous disease tularemia on a trail in Sorrento Valley.

Several batches of ticks trapped along Lopez Canyon Trail tested positive for the disease, also known as rabbit fever.

The first group of ticks with the disease appeared last week, officials said.

County officials posted warning signs for hikers. Vector Control will also expand tick trapping in the area.

The best way for people to protect themselves from tick bites include insect repellent for humans and pets, and long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Tularemia can be treated with antibiotics but it can be fatal.