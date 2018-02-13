Tick found on Sorrento Valley trail infected with tularemia

Allison Horn
12:55 PM, Feb 13, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County public health officials issued a warning Tuesday about diseased ticks found on a popular Sorrento Valley trail.

Several ticks collected in routine trapping at Lopez Canyon trail tested positive for the potentially dangerous bacterial disease tularemia.

The trail is located between Sorrento Valley and Mira Mesa Boulevards, just north of Qualcomm's corporate offices. Warning signs are in place for hikers.

Tularemia can be treated with antibiotics but it can be fatal.

County Vector Control officials say they have been finding increased numbers of ticks around the County this year. The insects found in Sorrento Valley are the only ones that have tested positive for any disease.

Ticks crawl on vegetation and latch on to passing animals and people, then bite and feed on blood.

County public health officials advise anyone who is bitten to carefully remove the tick. If they develop a rash or fever in the weeks after a bite, they should see a doctor.

The County has recommendations for you to stay safe.

  • Wear insect repellent
  • Stay on designated pathways
  • Check your clothing and pets for ticks
  • Leave pets at home or keep them leashed
  • Check clothing and gear when you get home
  • Don't panic if you're bitten

 

