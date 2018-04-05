Thunderbirds pilot killed when F-16 crashes during Nevada training flight

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- A United States Air Force Pilot was killed Wednesday morning when his F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed outside Las Vegas, the Air Force said.

The pilot died when his F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed during a routine aerial demonstration training flight at 10:30 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

An investigation is being conducted into the cause of the mishap.

The team’s participation at the March Air Reserve Base “The March Field Air & Space Expo” has been canceled. It is unknown how this accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds Season.