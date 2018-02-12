Three thieves steal $3,000 in lottery tickets from Fallbrook store

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help to find three people who took $3,000 worth of lottery tickets from a Fallbrook store.

The theft happened at 1:30 a.m. on January 19 at M&M Liquor on E. Mission Road.

After the group grabbed the tickets, they traveled up I-15 to the communities of Norco and Corona, investigators said.

Detectives said the group successfully cashed in some of the tickets at the Stater Bros. in Corona.

The final stop for the group was the 76 gas station near the Temecula Mall, leading detectives to believe the thieves may live in Temecula.

If you have information, contact San Diego County Sheriff’s Detective Ashkar at 760-451-3100.