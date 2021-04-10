Watch
Three children killed in Reseda, suspect believed to be at-large

Police Lights
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 16:57:21-04

RESEDA (CNS) - Three children were found dead Saturday in Reseda, police said.

The victims were found in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, near Strathern Street, after police were called at about 9:30 a.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

"Officers responded to a death investigation of three victims, who were found deceased," Cervantes said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 9:31 a.m. said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The victims were all under 3 years old and were found stabbed to death by their grandmother, ABC7 reported, citing police.

Later in the day, police released a photo of a person of interest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
