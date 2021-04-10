Three children killed in Reseda, suspect believed to be at-large

RESEDA (CNS) - Three children were found dead Saturday in Reseda, police said.
The victims were found in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, near Strathern Street, after police were called at about 9:30 a.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
"Officers responded to a death investigation of three victims, who were found deceased," Cervantes said.
Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 9:31 a.m. said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
The victims were all under 3 years old and were found stabbed to death by their grandmother, ABC7 reported, citing police.
Later in the day, police released a photo of a person of interest.
Today at about 9:30 AM, West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021
The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/cbwPSuldvh
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021