Thief uses umbrella to hide from security cameras

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in the Point Loma area are on alert after a thief was caught dodging surveillance cameras in an unusual way.



Neighbors living along Chatsworth Boulevard are feeling uneasy after resident Jeff Law's security cameras recorded a man he believes was up to no good.



"No one's ever reported the 'Umbrella Bandit,' so it's a new one on all of us," Law said.



In Law's video, the man is using an umbrella to hide from cameras.



"So he's got this umbrella blocking his face and most of his upper body from our cameras and sensors. [He] looked like a white male, skater shoes, baggy pants, that sort of thing. Taking a quick shot at the car, seeing if he can get the passenger side open," Law said.



Law's video comes on the heels of a string of thefts in the area.



"Several smash-and-grabs, that sort of thing; some isolated events up and down the street of just opening up the car and grabbing whatever's in view," said Law.



While there's no word on if the so-called Umbrella Bandit is responsible for the thefts, Law said he's sure it means more trouble to come for the neighborhood.



"We're concerned that it's a pattern that's emerging, not just a transient or something like that who's looking for an easy haul, but something a little bit more than that," Law told 10News.