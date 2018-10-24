theif steals panties form dorm laundry rooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - UC San Diego police arrested a student accused of stealing women’s underwear from a dormitory laundry room.

According to police logs, officers arrested David Liu on Oct. 15.

Police say the suspect had $223 worth of panties from the Marshall upper apartments laundry room but didn’t say why.

One theft victim, Ariel Tu, said she reported her underwear stolen a few days before the arrest. Detectives notified her that they recovered her items.

“I went to the police department, saw my underwears put in the plastic bag, laying at the table, and some of them were not mine.” Tu explained. “(The officer) was like, ‘can you identify yours?’ I picked up mine. It’s kind of weird. She said I could have them back, but I told them they could keep it.”

In November 2017, police arrested another man for stealing women’s underwear from the laundry room at Sixth College. They say he took more than $2,000 worth of panties in that case.