Thief steals donations for veterans in Mira Mesa

(KGTV) - Police are looking a person who stole donations for veterans waiting for pickup.

Navy veteran Robert Blue collected electronics and appliances for Vietnam Veterans of America charity then placed them in VVA bags in front of his house after calling the group to pick them up.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the front of Blue’s house and take the three yellow VVA donation bags.

“It made me sick because the person could afford good clothes,” said Blue of the culprit appearing in a matching sweatsuit.

Blue says he knows it’s a crime of opportunity, but still is disappointed someone would steal from a veteran’s charity.

