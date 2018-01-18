Thief digs through home as family sleeps upstairs

ESCONDIDO, Calif (KGTV) – A family says someone rummaged through their home early Wednesday morning, while they were sleeping upstairs.

Paul Kropf said when he came downstairs, he noticed that doors and cabinets were open and dug through. He discovered a checkbook and a toolbox was gone. He also realized his keys were not in the key holder, and quickly found out his 2015 Chrysler Town and Country was stolen.

“You feel violated, angry, helpless,” Kropf said. He says he locked all the doors before going to bed. He even remembers getting up at 2 a.m. and getting a glass of water downstairs and double-checking the locks.

That’s why Kropf thinks the burglar came in after that, and likely through the dog door.

“Dog door it’s a pretty good size,” he said. “I’ve locked myself out before, and I've reached in through there to unlock the door.”

Kropf says he canceled his checkbook and changed the locks on his door. But he hopes someone can help him. The van’s license plate is 7UKL440.

He’s put a lock on the dog door but wants to warn his neighbors that they can never be too careful.

“You cant get too lax,” Kropf said.

