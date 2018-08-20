Outpost: Ground breaks on new mixed-use project in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - Crews broke ground Monday on a development that aims to bring new life to the heart of Poway.



The $35 million development known as Outpost will add three new mixed-use buildings to 1.5 acres of land on 13247 Poway Road, near Community Road.



In a press release, the developer Capexco gave more detail on the three buildings:

-- Building one: a 30-foot-tall, two-story structure with the 20,000-square-foot food hall on the first and second floor and a 6,500-square-foot patio on the upper floor.

-- Building two: a three-story, 30-foot-tall residential building with 4 two-bedroom live/work units and 2 two-story lofts.

-- Building three: a three-story, 38-foot-tall structure with the 20,225-square-foot fitness center, 33 two-bedroom apartments, 10 one-bedroom apartments and 4 two-bedroom units.

Regarding Building one, the company added:

The urban food hall will have up to 15 artisan food concepts from around San Diego and is attracting strong interest from familiar and favorite food and beverage artisans, including 3 Local Brothers Group, co-founded by Grant Tondro, a Poway native. The company’s concepts include The Barrel Room in Rancho Bernardo, several Urge Gastropubs, Brothers Provisions, Mason Ale Works and Mason Coffee Works. Similarly, Crunch Fitness is drawn to the vision of Outpost as a Poway gathering spot. The fitness center will be in a 20,000 plus-square-foot friendly, bright and fresh space, offering cardio, weights, spin classes, kids’ care and group classes. Outpost will have a wide pedestrian paseo between the buildings with outdoor seating and an expansive upstairs patio above the food hall.

The project, which was approved by the Poway City Council in March, will also include a town center and an underground parking garage.



Developers are hoping to complete the project by fall 2019.



Click here to learn more about the project