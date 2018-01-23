Tesla sedan hits fire truck during self-driving test in Los Angeles

(KGTV) - Law enforcement officers had two incidents involving Tesla vehicles on autopilot, including a crash into a Culver City fire truck on the freeway in Los Angeles.

Engine 42 was struck by the Tesla going 65 miles an hour, according to Culver City firefighters. No one was hurt.

While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe — Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018

In San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol arrested a driver who they said was passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla on the Bay Bridge. Officers said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. The driver said the Tesla had been set on autopilot.

When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 19, 2018

Tesla Motors has a permit for autonomous vehicle testing in California. The company's vehicles have no reports of autonomous testing incidents, according to the DMV website.

