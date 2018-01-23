Tesla sedan hits fire truck during self-driving test in Los Angeles

Allison Horn
4:11 PM, Jan 22, 2018
culver city fire department
(KGTV) - Law enforcement officers had two incidents involving Tesla vehicles on autopilot, including a crash into a Culver City fire truck on the freeway in Los Angeles.

Engine 42 was struck by the Tesla going 65 miles an hour, according to Culver City firefighters. No one was hurt.

In San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol arrested a driver who they said was passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla on the Bay Bridge. Officers said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. The driver said the Tesla had been set on autopilot.

Tesla Motors has a permit for autonomous vehicle testing in California. The company's vehicles have no reports of autonomous testing incidents, according to the DMV website.

