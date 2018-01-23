Tesla sedan hits fire truck during self-driving test in Los Angeles

In San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol arrested a driver who they said was passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla on the Bay Bridge. Officers said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. The driver said the Tesla had been set on autopilot.
When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL