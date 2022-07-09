Telemedicine clinic prescribing abortion pills online looking to expand

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Companies that offer abortion pills by mail say they’ve seen a sharp increase in inquiries over the last two weeks.

One such company, “Choix,” says they have seen a 600% increase in web traffic since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

“That’s people who are reading about what we do, reading about how medication abortion works,” said Dr. Moira Rashid, Co-Chief Medical Officer, Choix.

They’ve also had an influx of new virtual patients.

Choix is a telemedicine clinic currently providing reproductive and sexual healthcare in California, Colorado, Illinois & New Mexico.

While their physicians cannot directly prescribe to patients who have mailing addresses where abortion is now illegal, they are looking to expand to states neighboring newly restricted areas making it easier for patients who will need to travel.

“For example, New Mexico is really close to Texas. So we’re really being strategic about the next states that we go to,” said Dr. Rashid.

This could help ease the burden on clinics in places like Southern California – which are already seeing an increase in patients traveling from out of state to receive care.

Choix is also partnering with organizations trying to help patients cover the cost of travel and services.

You can read more about their services offered and how much care costs by visiting their site HERE.

