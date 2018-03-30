Teenager struck by San Diego trolley near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A teenager was struck by a San Diego trolley near Petco Park less than an hour after the end of the Padres opening day game.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. at 600 Park Blvd., near Market St. The location is several blocks from the ballpark and was busy due to fans leaving the game.

The 19-year-old man who was hit was conscious and breathing, officials said. There was no word on the nature of any injuries or the impact on trolley service.

Emergency officials did not indicate whether the teenager had attended the Padres game.