Teen loses toes after firecracker explosion near Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A teen lost two toes after stepping on a lit firecracker as she walked home from school in Chula Vista.



Chula Vista police confirmed to 10News that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and involved a 16-year-old girl near Otay Ranch High School.



Police said the girl was walking home after school as a group of other kids walked in front of her. According to police, someone in the group lit a firecracker, tossed it over-the-shoulder and it landed in front of the girl.



The girl, believing a leaf was on fire, was trying to step on it to put it out when it exploded.



Police said the girl lost two toes as a result of the explosion. No other injuries were reported.



Officers tracked down the group of kids and learned that the firecracker was bought legally in Yuma, Arizona.



The kids and their parents are cooperating with police, 10News learned.



Police told 10News they do not believe the kids involved were trying to hurt anyone, and, as of now, no charges are being filed.



Possessing or igniting consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, are illegal in San Diego County.