Teen delivers 'sweet dreams' to San Diego kids in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many San Diego children, having a bed is a luxury. Instead, they sleep on couches, with siblings, or even the floor.

When 13-year-old Lilia Montiel learned about the problem, she wanted to help fix it.

Montiel's dad is a speech and language pathologist who works at several schools, including Empower Charter School. While working there one day, he learned his student had suffered rat bites due to sleeping on the floor.

“That really struck a chord in my heart and made me really sad," remembers Lilia. "I thought of a way I could maybe fix that problem and do it for a few different families.”

She started ZZZs 4 Kidz and is now raising money to provide 1,000 beds to San Diego kids in need.

On Wednesday Lilia got some help from Jerome's Furniture, which donated ten bunk and twin beds with mattresses.

“Even though you're small or young, you don’t have to be big or an adult to make a difference in someone’s life," said Lilia.

To donate to ZZZs 4 Kidz, click here.