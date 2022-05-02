Teen arrested in bystander's shooting death at Anaheim carnival

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - A man who was an innocent bystander was killed when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired it during a fight at a Cinco de Mayo carnival in Anaheim, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday when the annual carnival at La Palma Park was shutting down, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. The park is at Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Park Way.

It was the 50th anniversary of the city's Cinco de Mayo carnival, Carringer said.

"The investigation revealed a fight erupted involving the group of juveniles," Carringer said in a statement Monday morning. "During the fight, a 17-year-old male resident of Anaheim fired a handgun. At least one gunshot struck the adult male victim, who was a bystander and not involved in the fight."

The wounded man died at a hospital. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"The juvenile suspect has been booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder," Carringer said. "Because of his age, no additional identifying information will be provided. ... Detectives are not releasing the reason for the fight that led to the shooting."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 714-321-3669, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.