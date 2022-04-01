Six male victims sue Christian Youth Theater over sex abuse claims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Six male victims are suing San Diego's Christian Youth Theater (CYT) over allegations of sex abuse.

Team 10 first broke the story in 2020 when several former students came forward.

According to the suit, between 1991 and 2011, at least ten children were sexually abused by six adults who were employed by CYT. Six of those male minors were molested by three CYT employees, according to the complaint. The victims are suing CYT for negligent supervision, claiming that the theater company dismissed reports of abuse.

The suit states that one victim was abused by his 45-year-old teacher when he was 15 years old. The complaint alleges that she would give him alcohol and had up to 90 sexual encounters with him.

Another victim alleges that when he was also 15 years old, his 23-year-old teacher would molest him during slumber parties.

Last year, the DA's Office charged two former CYT employees with sexually abusing students years ago. They both have hearings next week.

ABC 10News reached out to CYT for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The theater group previously pointed ABC 10News to their website which shows that all staff members have to go through background checks, monitoring, and child abuse protection training.

