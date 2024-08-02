Search warrant leads to Capitol riot arrest in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021 was recently arrested in San Diego.

Court documents reviewed by Team 10 show Mark Christian Wroblewski was arrested on July 21.

He is facing four misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In photos obtained by the FBI, Wroblewski is seen smiling after arriving in Washington in January 2021.

Wroblewski is one of thousands who responded to a tweet from then-President Donald Trump who had encouraged his followers to come to D.C.

Trump claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” at a rally before crowds stormed the Capitol.

The FBI got a search warrant for a cellphone belonging to someone who was subject of another Capitol riot investigation.

Court documents refer to this individual as "Person 1" and say on that individual's phone were photos and a video of Wroblewski.

The FBI alleges Wroblewski turned his back to a surveillance camera once he entered the Capitol.

Court documents say he spent time in a senator’s office and took a photo at a statue once in the building.

He now faces four charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading

Picketing and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Court records show that Wroblewski was released on bond and isn't allowed to leave Southern California. He was ordered to surrender his passport.

His attorney declined to comment on the charges but told Team 10 his client was passing through San Diego when he was arrested.

Wroblewski joins a growing list of Capitol rioters who’ve been arrested in San Diego County.

In March, Team 10 reported that at least nine people from the county had been charged with crimes relating to the insurrection.

Trump has vowed to give clemency to rioters.

On Wednesday, he was asked by an ABC News reporter if he would give pardons to rioters who were convicted of assaulting officers.

"If they're innocent, I would pardon them,” he said at the National Association of Black Journalists.

When reminded many have been convicted in court, he said “they were convicted by a very very tough system.”