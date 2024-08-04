San Diego doctor to surrender medical license after being accused of sexual misconduct

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego doctor who was accused of sexual misconduct by the Medical Board of California has agreed to surrender his medical license.

Team 10 reported in February that Dr. Anupam Garg had been accused of sexting a patient and failing to have a chaperone present during a breast exam, pap smear and IUD placement.

He had been working as the medical director of the Scripps Health OB-GYN clinic on Fifth Avenue.

The company parted ways with Garg after the allegations surfaced.

Now the physician has agreed to give up his license, according to recently filed medical board documents reviewed by Team 10.

“I was surprised that (the medical board) jumped on it so much because I've seen worse cases that ended up on probation,” said Marian Hollingsworth, a patient safety advocate, who monitors doctors who run into trouble with the board.

Hollingsworth said California law now requires doctors who are put on probation for sexual misconduct to inform their patients.

“That's a big deterrent because no doctor wants to tell a patient they're on probation, especially if you're going in for an OB-GYN exam,” she said.

Garg’s attorney didn’t return a request for comment from Team 10.

The doctor’s LinkedIn profile, where he uses the first name Bobby, shows he is open to work. The profile says he currently serves as the medical director for a company focused on artificial intelligence in healthcare automation.

Garg has been ordered to pay the medical board $28,640.75 for the cost of its investigation.

Investigative reporter Austin Grabish covers the Medical Board of California, military investigations and is a government watchdog. If you have a story to share, email austin.grabish@10news.com