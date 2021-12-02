New Sullivan Solar complaint details posted by state officials

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The state has posted new details about several violation complaints against Sullivan Solar.

It comes after ABC 10News broke the story last month that several local customers said that the prominent local company closed down and took off with their money.

Some homeowners said that they paid Sullivan Solar for a solar system, but that Sullivan Solar never paid the sub-contractors who did the installations. Now the homeowners say that they’re liable to pay the sub-contractors, or they face liens on their houses.

The Contractors State License Board has new information up on its website about six violation complaints against the company. They're all for violating business and professions codes including, abandonment without legal excuse of any construction project, failing to pay for materials or services and violating provisions of the home improvement contract.

The state reports that the company’s license to operate is currently suspended while the investigation continues.