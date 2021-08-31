Lawsuit over ex-San Diego deputy who pleaded guilty to charges related to sex acts with minors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new lawsuit has been filed over a former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to charges related to sex acts with minors.

The complaint has been filed against both former deputy Jaylen Fleer and the County of San Diego for sexual harassment and gender violence.

ABC 10News is not publishing the accuser's name because of her age and the nature of the crime.

“My client was 13-years-old when she was solicited for a threesome with a 9-year-old,” attorney Dan Gilleon said on Tuesday. He’s representing the minor in the new lawsuit which claims that while on-duty, Fleer messaged with the girl on Snapchat and sent her sexually explicit photos.

The suit reads in part, "He also sent plaintiff a picture of him in his Sheriff's uniform."

Another part of the suit reads, "He also asked and made arrangements with her to meet with him in person and have sex with him and a threesome with him and another minor girl, offering plaintiff $100 to do so."

“A young girl traumatized like this could easily end up using drugs [or] alcohol to try to escape what she's trying to forget and that just leads to more exploitation,” added Gilleon.

In June, 27-year-old Fleer was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 20 felony and misdemeanor charges involving sex acts with an underage girl and attempts to meet minors for sexual purposes.

He is a former member of the Sheriff's jail and court-services unit.

“They weren’t supervising him,” said Gilleon who added, “There isn't a message being sent very clearly to these law enforcement officers that if they abuse their badge, they’re going to pay a price.”

He told ABC 10News that his client is seeking compensation to get appropriate and long-lasting counseling services and treatment.

Fleer's attorney for the criminal case told ABC 10News that he's not representing Fleer in the civil case, so he was unable to provide any comment.

ABC 10News reached out to the county for comment. We are waiting for a reply.

