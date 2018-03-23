FDA investigates reports of hair loss and burns from Monat hair care

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Food and Drug Administration is responding Friday to a Team 10 investigation launched after San Diego women complained about Monat Global hair care.

Dana Sohovich talked exclusively with 10News, saying the company’s hair products caused severe hair loss and bald spots. Sohovich has filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging it falsely promised her “longer, fuller, stronger” hair. Her suit accuses Monat of “false and deceptive advertising”.

Other women have shared pictures of scalp sores, breakage and clumps of fallen strands.

RELATED: San Diego woman sues trendy hair care company

Multiple women say they went to their doctors, and there was nothing pointing to a reason, other than product use. Many consumers who complained were told it was normal and part of a detox process that was documented in the company’s own sales literature. “We no longer do that. We don’t do it,” said Monat Spokesperson Gene Grabowski during a taped phone interview.

Grabowski said all the complaints don’t add up. “To have this happen in such a short period of time, statistically is impossible,” he added.

At the time of Team 10's original report, about 200 adverse event reports were filed with the FDA.

The FDA issued a new statement: