Families suing over Barrio Logan platform collapse that injured 21 children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A lawsuit has now been filed surrounding the platform collapse that injured 21 children and some adults last November at Vault PK parkour gym inside a Barrio Logan warehouse.

Two mothers and six children are represented in the complaint, filed against Vault PK and San Diego's Metropolitan Transportation System (MTS), among other defendants.

MTS owned the warehouse and subleased the space to a business that subleased again to Vault PK.

A few days after the collapse, MTS was hit with a dozen building code violations.

Some of the families are suing MTS and Vault PK for negligence, among other complaints.

MTS told 10News it won't comment on pending litigation.