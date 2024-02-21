Contractor subject of Team 10 investigation pleads guilty to two misdemeanors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An unlicensed Imperial Beach contractor who was accused of billing residents thousands of dollars for work that he didn’t finish has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Daniel Uriarte entered two guilty pleas on Wednesday, the San Diego County District Attorney confirmed.

The DA charged Uriarte with a misdemeanor for contracting without a license following a Team 10 investigation last December.

He plead guilty to the charge, as well as failing to secure the payment of compensation. The other two misdemeanors were dropped because of a plea deal.

RELATED: Unlicensed Imperial Beach contractor convicted of grand theft facing new charges

Two Imperial Beach residents told Team 10 last year they paid Uriarte thousands for home renovations.

Sonia Mayorga said she paid the Imperial Beach man over $8,000 to fix a leak outside her home and to change a cast iron pipe. She claimed he only changed part of the expensive piping and dug an unnecessary trench near where the leak was.

The woman’s sister, Maria Gonzales, said Uriarte left a hole in her counter and failed to fix a leak in her bathroom she hired him for.

Team 10 confirmed Uriarte is not a licensed contractor with the Contractors State License Board and isn’t able to legally charge more than $500 for work.

Court records show Uriarte is being sued for $28,850 by a couple in San Ysidro, who allege they hired him to do renovations that were never finished.

Uriarte previously did time behind bars for grand theft that left families homeless.

He didn’t return a request for comment on Wednesday.