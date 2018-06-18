(KGTV) - Team 10 investigator Jennifer Kastner, who is in Japan, shared her thoughts on the strong earthquake that struck near Osaka and killed at least three people.

The 6.1-magnitude quake was reported just after 8 a.m. local time on Monday -- which was about 4 p.m. San Diego time.

Kastner said of the earthquake, “It was an intense earthquake, and it was not a quick one either … and I was panicking.”

The quake caused numerous building to catch fire, knocked down walls and caused flooding in the streets. Train service was disrupted, and flights in and out of Osaka’s airport were canceled.

Information display shows operations are suspended at the Kyoto main train station. At least a 3 hour delay. Good thing we don’t fly out of Tokyo until tomorrow. #earthquake #japanearthquake #osakaearthquake #kyotoearthquake #japancentralrailway #shinkansen pic.twitter.com/b8cmekrtqe — Jennifer Kastner (@10NewsJennifer) June 18, 2018

It was a scary morning. Lots of intense shaking. Rail service was suspended for a few hours. We are saddened to have just learned about reported fatalities. I just did a Skype interview from our bullet train back to Tokyo. Watch @10News coming up at 11 p.m. #earthquakeosaka pic.twitter.com/CPMeSemU54 — Jennifer Kastner (@10NewsJennifer) June 18, 2018

Japanese government officials said 214 people were hurt. Officials said one of the fatalities was a nine-year-old girl.

Kastner said she was asleep when the shaking woke her up.

“I was fully asleep, like in a dead sleep. And all of a sudden, I was jolted out of bed because the whole room was shaking. I got up really quickly and my heart was racing,” she said.

Officials said the earthquake was far enough inland that there was no risk for a tsunami.