Menu

Watch
Alerts
News

Actions

Team 10 investigator Jennifer Kastner reacts to earthquake that rocked Osaka, Japan

Posted: 7:48 AM, Jun 18, 2018
Updated: 2018-06-18 14:48:24Z

(KGTV) - Team 10 investigator Jennifer Kastner, who is in Japan, shared her thoughts on the strong earthquake that struck near Osaka and killed at least three people.

The 6.1-magnitude quake was reported just after 8 a.m. local time on Monday -- which was about 4 p.m. San Diego time.

Kastner said of the earthquake, “It was an intense earthquake, and it was not a quick one either … and I was panicking.”

RELATED: Strong tremor shakes Osaka, killing at least 3 and injuring more than 200

The quake caused numerous building to catch fire, knocked down walls and caused flooding in the streets. Train service was disrupted, and flights in and out of Osaka’s airport were canceled.

Japanese government officials said 214 people were hurt. Officials said one of the fatalities was a nine-year-old girl.

Kastner said she was asleep when the shaking woke her up.

“I was fully asleep, like in a dead sleep. And all of a sudden, I was jolted out of bed because the whole room was shaking. I got up really quickly and my heart was racing,” she said.

Officials said the earthquake was far enough inland that there was no risk for a tsunami.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DA36562_CORP_Local_Media_Redesign_KGTV_1000x750.jpg

News

Why we redesigned the website