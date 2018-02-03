Task force to debate future of San Diego State University's Aztecs mascot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The future of the Aztecs mascot is once again in jeopardy on Montezuma Mesa.

San Diego State’s Interim President’s office received a list of nominations this week for a task force that will debate the school’s mascot. An SDSU spokeswoman said that task force should be named next week.

The task force will be compromised of students, faculty, alumni, and the community-at-large. It will be charged with debating the merits of the Aztecs mascot and whether it should be retained.

“It would be a travesty if they took that away from me, and/or from San Diego, or San Diego State Aztecs,” said Carlos Gutierrez who played the role of the Aztec Warrior and Monty Montezuma for 13 years.

Those opposed to the Aztecs mascot say it’s disrespectful and insensitive.

“They don’t really experience that kind of discrimination on a daily basis. They don’t experience what it’s like to be a person of color,” said Senior Political Science major Eddie Padilla.

San Diego State’s interim president is expected to render her decision by May, before the full-time president takes office.