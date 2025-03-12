Tariff threat means home renovations could quickly become more expensive

LA MESA (KGTV) — Basic home renovation projects like getting new fencing around the yard are about to get up to 20% more expensive.

“It seems like complete chaos,” said Max Paul, co-owner of M&P Iron Works and Fencing.

That’s according to Max Paul and Rene Morales at M&P Iron Works and Fencing. They say the threat of tariffs on materials from Mexico, Canada, and China has caused prices to go up.

“The vendors are implementing the hike in prices immediately," Paul said. "Whether the tariffs are in place or not, they're telling us come get your product because next week it’s going to be more expensive.”

They say vendors in those countries are taking advantage of uncertainty in the market. That cost trickles down to their customers.

“How much has an average price for a gate like this gone up?”

“Something like this we used to sell for about $2,100, based on today’s pricing it’d probably be $2,600,” Morales said.

The daily back and forth from the president also means they can't give customers an accurate estimate.

“When we quote something, we have to say, it’s good today but not tomorrow because the prices are going to be changing that much,” Morales said.

President Trump says he wants to pressure other countries to stop drug trafficking and illegal immigration. Paul and Morales are hopeful the trade war ends before San Diegans start to feel it.