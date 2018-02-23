Target could be coming to UC San Diego campus

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Target representatives were on UC San Diego's campus this week talking to students about what they would like at an on-campus store.

The company already has at least a dozen small-format stores on college campuses, including USC, UC Irvine, and UC Berkeley.

Target says the stores cater to student's unique needs, providing food, apparel, dorm decor and essentials like toothpaste and body wash.

While discussions are underway there is no concrete plan for Target to set up shop at UCSD.