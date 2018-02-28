Take a nap, Wednesday is public sleeping day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- If you're feeling a little behind on your sleep schedule, Wednesday is your day to catch up! February 28 is National Public Sleeping Day.

Don't take it too far though, you might get in trouble if you nap at work! There are different types of naps, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

"The Power Nap is approximately 10 to 20 minutes long and can give a boost of energy to get us through the rest of the day," the website writes. "It also doesn’t leave us drowsy like some longer naps might and will also allow us to fall asleep at a decent time at night."

Our Scripps Digital Producer created the above note for you to take to work or school. It probably won't work...but it least it will make you smile.

Good luck catching up on zzz's!