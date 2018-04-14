Syrian-born San Diego woman thankful for U.S. airstrikes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego woman with family in Syria, tells 10News she's already lost family members to this war. Regardless, she's thankful for United States involvement.

"This is what should be happening, a message to Assad that what he is doing is wrong and it has to be stopped," said Ahin Salih.

RELATED: Trump orders air strikes on Syria in response to chemical attack

Ahin Salih is from the northern part of Syria. She still has family trying to escape.

She told 10News she understand that many will criticize U.S. military action. But she says - things have gotten so bad there, that they can't get much worse.

"I understand that there are many people who will be against it because fear of an attack on innocent people," she said. "But innocent people have been dying for the past eight years. So to us, especially the Kurds, this was a positive."

Most of Salih's family has fled to Europe, trekking weeks at a time with little to eat.

"Everyday we're concerned that we're not going to hear from (my aunt) anymore, so every day that I hear her voice is a relief that they're still alive."

Salih says she hopes her aunt will be able to come to the U.S. Someday.

She also hopes that U.S. involvement will open the eyes of the rest of the world, making them realize that atrocities are happening in her home country.

"I do appreciate being here," she said. "But I am concerned that a lot of people here don't know what's happening."

Salih says she's studying political science in the U.S., hoping to one day make a political run and to work on issues like this.