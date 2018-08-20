Sweetwater Authority considers water rate increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in the South Bay could soon be facing higher water bills.



The Sweetwater Authority is scheduled to vote Monday evening on a series of rate hikes for its water customers.



If approved, rates would increase every year from 2020 to 2024. Sweetwater Authority officials said the rate hikes are necessary to:

Recover current and projected costs of operations and maintenance, and capital infrastructure improvements needed to repair and update the Authority’s aging water system

Recover the costs of imported wholesale water and prepare for periods of reduced local water supply

Maintain operational and financial stability

Comply with state mandated regulatory requirements

Meet and comply with annual debt service requirements

Avoid operational deficits and depletion of reserves



The Sweetwater Authority services customers in Bonita, National City and neighborhoods in west Chula Vista.



In May, the Otay Water District announced a 3 percent rate increase that starts in 2019.