Sweetwater Authority considers water rate increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in the South Bay could soon be facing higher water bills.
The Sweetwater Authority is scheduled to vote Monday evening on a series of rate hikes for its water customers.
If approved, rates would increase every year from 2020 to 2024. Sweetwater Authority officials said the rate hikes are necessary to:
The Sweetwater Authority services customers in Bonita, National City and neighborhoods in west Chula Vista.
In May, the Otay Water District announced a 3 percent rate increase that starts in 2019.