SWAT team searches for Ramona homicide suspect

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team searched Sunday night for the person responsible for a death in Ramona.

The report came from 15917 Wood Rock Lane in a neighborhood just south of SR-67.

Deputies did not elaborate on the cause of death or the possible identity of the shooter.

A command post was set up near Ramona United Methodist Church to assist deputies in their search.

10News is monitoring this story for breaking developments.