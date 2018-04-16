SWAT team searches for Ramona homicide suspect

Mostly Cloudy
A SWAT team is at the scene.
RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team searched Sunday night for the person responsible for a death in Ramona.
The report came from 15917 Wood Rock Lane in a neighborhood just south of SR-67.
Deputies did not elaborate on the cause of death or the possible identity of the shooter.
A command post was set up near Ramona United Methodist Church to assist deputies in their search.
